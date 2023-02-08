Chhawala murder case: Supreme Court to hear Delhi govt's plea to review acquittal of convicts

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud | PTI

The Supreme Court will hear Delhi government's plea which sought review of the top court verdict acquitting three death row convicts of gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old in Delhi's Chhawla area in 2012.

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said that the bench of judges including him, Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela Trivedi will preside on the hearing and that they will consider the open court hearing request made.

The case is being reopened after one of the accused was recently arrested again for killing an autorickshaw driver in Delhi.

