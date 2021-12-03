'All patients except one are stable': Delhi's LNJP hospital after 12 Omicron suspects admitted

After a total of 10 persons suspected to be infected with Omicron Covid variant were admitted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP), Dr Suresh Kumar Medical Director of the hospital said that all patients, except one with mild symptoms are stable.

"Around 12 passengers arrived from 'at risk' countries where Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading rapidly, admitted at LNJP Hospital from Delhi international airport. All patients, except one (with mild symptoms), are stable," Dr Suresh Kumar, MD LNJP Hospital, Delhi were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to IANS, the MD underlined that 'none of them have been identified yet ti have been infected with the Omicron variant'. He said that their genome sequencing reports are awaited.

Kumar said that samples, which have been identified, will be sent for sequencing on the day itself (Friday).

Around 12 passengers arrived from 'at risk' countries where #Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading rapidly, admitted at LNJP Hospital from Delhi international airport. All patients, except one (with mild symptoms), are stable: Dr Suresh Kumar, MD LNJP Hospital, Delhi pic.twitter.com/71EwNYDk2j — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday had informed that eight samples were sent on Thursday for genome sequencing. However, their reports are also awaited.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that two cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka. "Both persons had travelled from South Africa. Their contacts have been identified and are under monitoring," said Dr Balram Bhargava, chief of Indian Council of Medical Research. "All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. No severe symptoms have been noticed in Omicron infection in all such cases in the country and abroad," said the Health Ministry.

Union Health Ministry has said that Covid appropriate behaviour is the need of the hour. However, he added that no severe symptoms of the Omicron Variant of Covid-19 reported have been so far. He said that around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of Omicron Variant so far.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 08:58 PM IST