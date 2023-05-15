Afghanistan rejects reports of Taliban appointing a new head of its embassy in Delhi

Afghanistan on Monday rejected claims of the Taliban appointing a new Charge d'Affaires for its Embassy in New Delhi.

Tolo News tweeted a copy of an unsigned letter from “Afghans refugees based in India” that named three diplomats, accusing them of “corruption” related to some rent agreement with an Indian company.

But a fresh statement issued on Monday directly addressed the reports about the replacement of Mamundzay, admitting that that there was an attempt to take over control of the embassy.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan categorically rejects the claims from an individual claiming to have taken charge of the mission in New Delhi at the behest of the Taliban.

“The Embassy appreciates the consistent position of the Indian government for supporting the interests of the Afghan people, while at the same time not recognizing the Taliban regime in Kabul, as it has been the case with democratic governments around the world,” the Afghani Embassy said in a statement.

Afghanistan Embassy

“The individual who claims to have been named “chargé d'affaires” by the Taliban has been responsible for spreading misinformation and running a baseless and unsubstantiated campaign against officials of the mission, including totally fabricated allegations of corruption based on an unsigned letter.

"The Embassy also wishes to inform Afghan nationals that the mission continues functioning as normal and working for their interests in India," the released further stated.