7 held for duping 1,000 people by promising AAI jobs

New Delhi: Seven people, including four women, were arrested for allegedly duping around 1,000 people to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Airports Authority of India (AAI), police said on Friday.

They were arrested on a complaint filed on July 14, in which a man said he had been duped of over Rs 50,000 by some people who promised to get him a job at the AAI, a senior police officer said.

The complainant said on July 5, he saw an advertisement in a newspaper regarding jobs in AAI and contacted the accused. He said a woman responded to his call and assured him that he would get a job at the IGI airport in Delhi on a monthly salary of Rs 40,000.

The AAI, which is under the Civil Aviation Ministry, owns and manages around 125 airports across the country.

The complainant was asked to deposit Rs 1,500 in a bank account for registration.Later, he was asked to deposit Rs 14,000 and Rs 35,000 for an agreement with the AAI and as premium against mandatory employee insurance, the officer said.

On enquiring with the AAI, the man found that no such advertisement was issued by the airports authority, police said. Those arrested are Chander Shekhar (49), Jitender Arya (26), Baldev Raj (55), Beena Rani (28), Rinki (23), Versha Kumari (22) and Bhavna, all residents of Delhi, they said.

Shekhar was the head of the gang and Arya is his nephew. The gang has duped around 1,000 people to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore, police said. During investigation, it was found that the gang had used fake documents to get mobile phone numbers and open the bank account, they said.

Shekhar and Arya were arrested on Wednesday after police examined withdrawal details of ATMs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.