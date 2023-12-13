FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Loses ₹90,000 To Scammers Posing As Cops

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 42-year-old woman was recently duped by a group of scammers posing as police officials, who told her that her parcel destined for an international location had been intercepted.

One of the accused told her that her bank account was being used by an international terrorist and siphoned money from the account on the pretext of verifying her transactions.

How the victim was lured into trap

According to the police, on December 2, the victim received a call from an unknown person informing her that her parcel to Taiwan had been returned to a courier office in Mumbai. The victim then told the caller that she had not sent any parcel. The caller told her that she would have to visit the narcotics department and inform them that the parcel was not hers. On December 6, the victim again received a phone call and was informed that a police case had been registered against her.

The caller told the victim that she had sent a parcel to a man named Zangia living in Taiwan and that the parcel contained a fake passport, debit card, clothes and MD drugs. However, the victim was then asked to speak over a Skype call and two persons who claimed to be officials from the narcotics department spoke to her. The victim was then asked to share her Aadhaar card details to check if it was being misused.

Victim registers a case of fraud with the police

The caller then told the victim that international terrorist Hijabmullah Mohammad was using her bank account and he was giving her 30% share of unauthorised money. They then asked the victim to share her bank account details and through a phishing link, transferred ₹90,000 from her account. Having realised that she had been cheated, the victim approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter.

The police have registered a case under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.