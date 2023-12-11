FPJ Cyber Secure: 62-Year-Old Woman Falls Prey To E-Commerce Scam, Loses ₹2.36 Lakh In Online Makeup Purchase After Empty Parcel Arrives | FPJ

A woman who ordered makeup products online became a victim of cyber fraud. When the parcel arrived at home, there was nothing in it.

According to information received from LT Marg police, a 62-year-old woman had ordered makeup products from a website named Smitten. After placing the order, when the parcel arrived at her home, and as soon as the woman opened it, there was nothing inside.

To file a complaint about this, the woman searched for the helpline number of the Smitten website on Google and called the specified number to register her complaint. The person who answered the call on the helpline number then instructed the woman to download the Avval Desk App from the Play Store. After downloading the application, the woman was shown an online form in which she was asked to fill in her bank details.

LT Marg Police files FIR

The police officer stated that the person assisting the woman from the helpline center guided her in filling out the details. The woman kept talking to him on the phone, and suddenly Rs 2.36 lakh was deducted from her bank account.

LT Marg police have registered an FIR in this matter and initiated an investigation.