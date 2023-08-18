FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Loses ₹6 Lakh In Courier Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Loses Money To Courier fraud | FPJ

Mumbai: In a recent incident, a 32-year-old woman from Vakola was targeted in a courier fraud scheme. These scams involve a network of scammers coordinating efforts to deceive victims through WhatsApp or regular calls, posing as customer care representatives of courier companies or even police officers. In this case, the fraudsters went as far as impersonating a Mumbai Police DCP to carry out their deception.

According to the police, the incident unfolded on August 7 when the victim received a call from an unfamiliar number. The caller claimed that a parcel from Taiwan had been returned, containing unauthorised items, and was being held by Mumbai Customs. The victim denied sending any such parcel, prompting the caller to transfer her to the Andheri cybercrime cell.

Victim's Call Linked to Fraudster Impersonating Crime Branch Officer

The victim's call was connected to an individual who identified herself as a crime branch officer. The victim maintained her innocence, explaining that she had not dispatched any parcel, speculating that her identity might have been misused. The 'officer' then informed her that she was a subject of investigation in a money laundering case pursued by their unit. Additionally, the victim was told that her bank account was under scrutiny as well.

Skype Used as Communication Medium in Elaborate Scam

Subsequently, the victim was instructed to initiate a Skype call, where she conversed with an individual claiming to be a DCP. This impostor manipulated the victim into conducting certain transactions from her bank accounts, ostensibly for the purpose of 'account verification.' Deceptively, the victim was coerced into transferring ₹6.06 lakh. Suspecting foul play later on, the victim took the proactive step of freezing her bank account.

Upon realizing the situation, she promptly sought assistance from law enforcement, leading to the filing of a formal police complaint. Authorities have now registered a case, citing charges of cheating, impersonation, and forgery, as per the pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

Read Also FPJ Cyber Secure: 10 Ways to Keep Your Passwords Safe from Hackers

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)