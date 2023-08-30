FPJ Cyber Secure: Beware Of Fake Traffic Challan Alert

E-Challan Scam | FPJ

Mumbai: In the wake of a relentless rise in cyber scams across India, authorities have issued a stern warning to citizens especially vehicle owners regarding a new and alarming threat – the fake e-challan scam.

Cybercriminals are exploiting the growing reliance on e-challan payments by concocting deceptive messages that closely resemble legitimate traffic violation notices. These messages contain links that, when clicked on, lead unsuspecting victims to fake websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

How the e-challan scam works?

The scam operates by sending text messages impersonating traffic police, informing recipients of a supposed traffic violation that requires immediate payment of a fine. Included in these messages is a link that recipients are directed to click in order to settle the fine. However, the seemingly harmless act of clicking the link leads individuals to sophisticated fake websites designed to mimic official government platforms.

Upon arrival at these fake websites, victims are prompted to enter personal and financial information, ostensibly to pay the alleged fine. In some instances, by clicking on these malicious links, individuals inadvertently grant hackers access to their mobile devices. Once cybercriminals gain control, they swiftly exploit the opportunity to drain bank accounts or debit/credit card balances.

Genuine vs fake e-challan, how to know the difference?

Distinguishing between genuine and fake e-challan messages is crucial. According to a senior official, legitimate e-challan messages include specific vehicle details such as engine and chassis numbers. Moreover, they direct users to the official government site: https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/. In contrast, fraudulent messages subtly manipulate the link, altering it to appear as https://echallan.parivahan.in/. The officer emphasized the importance of ensuring that the payment link concludes with ".gov.in" for authenticity.

Officials from the Cyber Cell have uncovered that the malefactors behind this scam create these deceptive links themselves. As unsuspecting users click on these links to make their e-challan payments and inadvertently reveal their bank details, the cybercriminals gain illicit access to their mobile devices, leading to the swift siphoning of funds from their accounts.

Amid the surge in these alarming cybercriminal activities, authorities urge citizens to exercise utmost caution when dealing with e-challan notifications. Verifying the authenticity of messages, ensuring the legitimacy of payment links, and refraining from sharing sensitive information are paramount to safeguarding against falling victim to this rapidly evolving scam.

How to be safe from e-challan scam

Do not click on any links in text messages that you are not expecting. These links may take you to a fake website that looks like the real traffic police website. Once you enter your personal and financial information on the fake website, the scammers can steal your money.

If you think you have received a genuine traffic violation notice, contact the traffic police department directly. Do not make any payments until you have spoken to a traffic police officer.

Be suspicious of any message that asks for your personal or financial information. Legitimate traffic police officers will never ask for this information over the phone or through text message.

Only pay e-challans through the official website of the traffic police department. The official website for e-challans in India is https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in

