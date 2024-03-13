MP: Youth Shot Dead Outside His House In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, unknown assailants mercilessly shot a youth right outside his home in Gwalior on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Narendra Gurjar, also known as Lalla, was standing outside his residence in Surya Nagar when armed criminals suddenly arrived and opened fire, resulting in his tragic death.

The reason behind the murder is said to be an ongoing feud, possibly related to a past conflict. The victim's two brothers are currently in custody for their alleged involvement in a murder case from the previous month.

The incident occurred in the Surya Nagar area of Dabra town. According to the information, Narendra Gurjar, a 35-year-old resident of the locality, was targeted by armed assailants who arrived abruptly and began firing indiscriminately. Lalla succumbed to gunshot wounds on the spot, and the attackers fled the scene immediately.

Upon receiving information, the police from Dabra City Station rushed to the scene, and the victim's body was sent for post-mortem examination. The authorities are reviewing CCTV footage.

Yashvant Goyal, the Station House Officer of Dabra Police Station, said that the deceased was mentally fragile and had sustained four to five gunshot wounds. He also mentioned that Lalla's two brothers are currently incarcerated in connection with another murder case in Dabra.