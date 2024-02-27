MP: Thieves Nabbed, Three Stolen Goats Recovered In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A gang involved in a series of goat thefts in the Mhow area has been busted by the local police. For months, residents had been plagued by the mysterious disappearance of goats tied up outside their homes. Despite efforts by the police, the unknown thieves had eluded capture for a long time. Last week, Mhow TI Sanjay Dwivedi formed two teams and after those officers reviewed CCTV footage of all theft incidents, they noticed the same Maruti Alto car being used in every case, albeit with different registration numbers.

Working on this lead, investigators used a network of local informers to gather intelligence on the vehicle and its possible owners. This effort led police to identify prime suspects Manoj Chohan, a resident of Rau City, and Rahul Yadav from Indore. On Wednesday, both men were brought in for intense interrogation, during which they confessed to committing the crime. The police recovered three stolen goats along with two knives and other equipment. Three number plates were also seized from their possession.