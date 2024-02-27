 MP: Thieves Nabbed, Three Stolen Goats Recovered In Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsMP: Thieves Nabbed, Three Stolen Goats Recovered In Mhow

MP: Thieves Nabbed, Three Stolen Goats Recovered In Mhow

Despite efforts by the police, the unknown thieves had eluded capture for a long time.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A gang involved in a series of goat thefts in the Mhow area has been busted by the local police. For months, residents had been plagued by the mysterious disappearance of goats tied up outside their homes. Despite efforts by the police, the unknown thieves had eluded capture for a long time. Last week, Mhow TI Sanjay Dwivedi formed two teams and after those officers reviewed CCTV footage of all theft incidents, they noticed the same Maruti Alto car being used in every case, albeit with different registration numbers.

Read Also
Satellite Campus On Hold; IIT Indore Set To Start ‘Prelude Centre’
article-image

Working on this lead, investigators used a network of local informers to gather intelligence on the vehicle and its possible owners. This effort led police to identify prime suspects Manoj Chohan, a resident of Rau City, and Rahul Yadav from Indore. On Wednesday, both men were brought in for intense interrogation, during which they confessed to committing the crime. The police recovered three stolen goats along with two knives and other equipment. Three number plates were also seized from their possession.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Thieves Nabbed, Three Stolen Goats Recovered In Mhow

MP: Thieves Nabbed, Three Stolen Goats Recovered In Mhow

Indore: Elderly Man Loses ₹30K To Sextortion Gang

Indore: Elderly Man Loses ₹30K To Sextortion Gang

Indore: Two More Bagadia Gang Members Held For Theft

Indore: Two More Bagadia Gang Members Held For Theft

Gurugram Crime: Nepali Man Kills Wife By Strangulating Her, Claims Death Due To Illness; Arrested...

Gurugram Crime: Nepali Man Kills Wife By Strangulating Her, Claims Death Due To Illness; Arrested...

Disturbing CCTV VIDEO! Instagram Influencer Anamika Bishnoi's Husband Shoots Her Dead In Rajasthan's...

Disturbing CCTV VIDEO! Instagram Influencer Anamika Bishnoi's Husband Shoots Her Dead In Rajasthan's...