MP: BJP Worker Held For 'Objectionable' Post On Social Media In Rajgarh; Expelled From Party

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP employee was arrested by police on Wednesday in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh for reportedly uploading an offensive social media message about Hindu deities, according to an official.

He stated that after several people protested at the Limachohan police station about his post, the accused, Saeed Khan Mansoori, a resident of Bhyana village, was taken into custody and a complaint was brought against him.

In-charge of Limachohan Police Station Anil Kumar Rahoria said that Mansoori was charged under sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, etc.), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class), and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes).

Gyan Singh Gurjar, the district unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), informed reporters that Mansoori had been kicked out of the party and that individuals who offended Hindus' religious feelings had no place in the party.

Earlier, a number of people wearing Hindutva clothing gathered at the police station to demonstrate their disapproval and protest against his social media post.

Arvind Singh, the Sub Divisional Officer of Police in Sarangpur, and Surendra Singh, the Naib Tehsildar, calmed the demonstrators and promised to initiate legal action against him.