Indore Hukumchand Mill Case: HC Orders For Speeding Up Dues Payment; Panel Set Up For Forms Verification | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court emphasised the need for expeditious resolution in the ongoing payment case involving Hukamchand Mill workers. The court directed authorities to collaborate with Hukamchand Mill management to accelerate the payment process and set up a committee for form verification. The hearing shed light on the fact that labourers had not yet submitted online forms, causing a delay in transfer of funds to their accounts.

Advocate Dheeraj Singh revealed that more than 3k forms had been submitted offline at the arbitrator’s office. Despite a court order issued on December 20, urging prompt payment, the funds have not reached the accounts workers of the closed down Hukumchand Mill. Expressing concern over prolonged delay, the court, after hearing arguments from both sides, stressed the immediate necessity of compensating workers.

Additionally, a three-member committee has been tasked with verifying the authenticity of the forms submitted by workers. With hopes running high, it is anticipated that within a month, all Hukamchand Mill workers will finally receive their rightful payment. This development marks a crucial step in addressing concerns of 5,895 workers and their families, highlighting the significance of timely and fair compensation in industrial disputes.