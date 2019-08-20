Yuvraj Singh's cheeky reply to Shoaib Akhtar's tweet

New Delhi: A serious remark made by Shoaib Akthar questioning Jofra Archer's sportsmanship over the bouncer incident in the ongoing Ashes was met with a hilarious tweet by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Monday.

Akhtar on Sunday tweeted about Archer's behaviour saying he should have gone up to Smith to check on him after hitting him with a bouncer. He also added that he was always the one to check on the batsman when such incidents happened in his playing days. Yuvraj, replied saying: "Yes you did! But your actual words were hope your alright mate cause there are a few more coming".

Akhtar and Yuvraj have had quirky exchanges on Twitter in the past as well. The left-handed batsman had retired from all forms of international cricket on June 10, and the very next day of his retirement he had taken to Twitter to reveal that he was "terrified" whenever Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar bowled.