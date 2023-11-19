WATCH: Indian Cricket Fans Offer Milk To Posters Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Pune; Prayers Held In Temple |

As the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup reaches its pinnacle, the grand final sees host India facing off against Australia after 47 thrilling matches. Leading up to this crucial moment, star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah is determined to maintain focus solely on the team's strengths and processes, steering clear of distractions.

Cricket fans, young and old, have started flocking to temples as they eagerly pray to invoke the blessings of the supreme for Team India's victory against the Aussies in the ultimate title clash. People performed a special Aarti at the Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Pune and cheered for India's victory in the historic tournament.

Along with that, fans offered milk to posters of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Pune.

Pat Cummins wins toss

Meanwhile, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.

"We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven't really put a foot wrong ever since. It's all set up perfectly. We've played these guys a lot. Same team as the semi-final," Australia skipper Pat Cummins said after calling correctly at the toss.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "I would have batted first. Looks a good pitch, big game, put runs on the board. It's going to be amazing, every time we play here,the crowd come out in large numbers. The biggest occasion in the cricketing event. We have to stay nice and calm. It's a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final. I know what lies in front of us. We need to play well and get the result." Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

