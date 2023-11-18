 Konnichiwa Pune 2023: Immerse Yourself In Japanese Culture At Phoenix Mall In Viman Nagar On November 25 & 26
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneKonnichiwa Pune 2023: Immerse Yourself In Japanese Culture At Phoenix Mall In Viman Nagar On November 25 & 26

Konnichiwa Pune 2023: Immerse Yourself In Japanese Culture At Phoenix Mall In Viman Nagar On November 25 & 26

This event aims to foster trade, cultural exchange, and educational collaboration between India and Japan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Konnichiwa Pune 2023: Immerse Yourself In Japanese Culture At Phoenix Mall In Viman Nagar On November 25 & 26 |

The Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC) is gearing up to host the 'Konnichiwa Pune' festival in the city on November 25 and 26. This event aims to foster trade, cultural exchange, and educational collaboration between India and Japan. Co-organised with the Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai, the festival is a platform for Indian and Japanese business leaders, educational institutions, and cultural groups to converge and connect. It will take place at Liberty Square in Phoenix Mall, Viman Nagar.

In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai shared, "Konnichiwa Pune is back! We are pleased to announce Consulate-General of Japan and IJBC are co-organising #Konnichiwa Pune Fest of 2023. We welcome you to join us and experience the #Japanese Culture at #Phoenix Mall, Viman Nagar at Liberty Square on 25 & 26 Nov @ 16:00 – 21:00."

Read Also
Attention! Parts Of Pune To Experience Water Supply Disruption On November 21
article-image

This year's festival promises an array of attractions, including a glimpse into Japanese pop culture through anime and cosplay, a delightful culinary journey exploring Japanese cuisines, captivating art exhibitions, diverse cultural performances, opportunities for Japanese souvenir shopping, and the chance to experience wearing traditional Japanese kimonos.

Dates - November 25 and 26

Venue - Phoenix Mall, Viman Nagar

Time - 4pm to 9pm

Read Also
Pune Cyber Crime: Undri Man Loses ₹13.8 Lakh After Downloading 'APK' App
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu to Review NDA's 145th Course's Passing-Out Parade On November 30

VIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu to Review NDA's 145th Course's Passing-Out Parade On November 30

Konnichiwa Pune 2023: Immerse Yourself In Japanese Culture At Phoenix Mall In Viman Nagar On...

Konnichiwa Pune 2023: Immerse Yourself In Japanese Culture At Phoenix Mall In Viman Nagar On...

Pune: 7 Vehicles Hit, 3 Injured In Dhankawadi As Minor Goes On Joyride

Pune: 7 Vehicles Hit, 3 Injured In Dhankawadi As Minor Goes On Joyride

Pune: Leprosy, Tuberculosis Detection Campaign In District From November 20 To December 6

Pune: Leprosy, Tuberculosis Detection Campaign In District From November 20 To December 6

Pune Cyber Crime: Undri Man Loses ₹13.8 Lakh After Downloading 'APK' App

Pune Cyber Crime: Undri Man Loses ₹13.8 Lakh After Downloading 'APK' App