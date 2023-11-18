Konnichiwa Pune 2023: Immerse Yourself In Japanese Culture At Phoenix Mall In Viman Nagar On November 25 & 26 |

The Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC) is gearing up to host the 'Konnichiwa Pune' festival in the city on November 25 and 26. This event aims to foster trade, cultural exchange, and educational collaboration between India and Japan. Co-organised with the Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai, the festival is a platform for Indian and Japanese business leaders, educational institutions, and cultural groups to converge and connect. It will take place at Liberty Square in Phoenix Mall, Viman Nagar.

In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai shared, "Konnichiwa Pune is back! We are pleased to announce Consulate-General of Japan and IJBC are co-organising #Konnichiwa Pune Fest of 2023. We welcome you to join us and experience the #Japanese Culture at #Phoenix Mall, Viman Nagar at Liberty Square on 25 & 26 Nov @ 16:00 – 21:00."

This year's festival promises an array of attractions, including a glimpse into Japanese pop culture through anime and cosplay, a delightful culinary journey exploring Japanese cuisines, captivating art exhibitions, diverse cultural performances, opportunities for Japanese souvenir shopping, and the chance to experience wearing traditional Japanese kimonos.

Dates - November 25 and 26

Venue - Phoenix Mall, Viman Nagar

Time - 4pm to 9pm

