Washington Sundar Birthday Special: Interesting facts about India's left-handed top-order batsman

A regular member of India’s T20I set-up, Washington Sundar made his international debut back in 2017 and has represented his national side in one ODI and 30 T20Is. Sundar has risen the ranks, from the age-group level to the Under-19 level and from Tamil Nadu to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). Born in Chennai on October 5, 1999, Sundar started playing cricket at the age of 11 in the second division league in Chennai.

As a 18-year-old, he was one amongst a batch of cricketers who are presumed to be one of India's next generation players. Washington bowls off-spin with the right hand, whereas he bats left-handed and made a rather low-key first-class debut - coming after an impressive performance for India in the Under-19 World Cup, held in Bangladesh.

The Indian cricketer turns 22 on Tuesday, October 5. To commemorate the Washington Sundar birthday occasion, here is a look at some of his interesting facts:

Was Washington Sundar named after the United States capital?

Washington Sundar was not named the capital city of the United States. He was christened after his father’s mentor, PD Washington. Washington Sundar started off as a wicket-keeping batsman. However, when his school team opted for another keeper, he was compelled to draft himself into an off-spinner.

7th youngest cricketer to make his debut for India

Washington Sundar was just 18 years old when he made his debut for India has a long time to find his footing on the international stage. Not many cricketers get the chance to make a debut so early. Not even someone like Virat Kohli. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Parthiv Patel and Harbhajan Singh though have made their debuts at a younger age.

Stint at MRF Pace Academy:

Sundar, at the age of 13 trained at this prestigious institute and impressed many, including the Globe Trotters coach M Senthilnathan, by his ability to handle quality bowling at such a tender age. He was immediately drafted into the first division cricket which boasts of great standards in Tamil Nadu.

Who does Washington Sundar credit for grooming him while he was part of Rising Pune Supergiants?

In an interview with First Post, Sundar said, "Just by looking at the guy who is 17 they would want to put the pressure on you straightaway. Bowling against these guys was a big challenge and I was able to hold my nerve. People like Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and (Steven) Smith helped me a lot to stay in the present and made sure I know what to do."

