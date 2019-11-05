Yuvraj tears into MSK Prasad and Co, says we need better selectors

India's two time World Cup winning hero Yuvraj Singh has criticised the national selectors and has suggested that BCCI needs better selectors in the board.

"We do need better selectors, for sure, selectors job is not easy. Whenever they select 15 players, there will be talks about the fifteen that missed out. It’s a difficult job but their thinking in terms of modern-day cricket is not up to the mark. It’s my opinion," said Yuvraj.

The left-hander further added, "I am always in favour of protecting the players and being positive about them. By talking negative about your players and team doesn’t show you in true light. The character only shows when things are going wrong and you motivate the players. In bad times, everyone talks bad. We definitely need better selectors.

Yuvraj also backed Shivam Dube who made his International debut in the first T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday. Yuvraj feels Dube should be given time to settle down easily and should not be compared to him (Yuvraj).

Let the guy start his career, and after a he reaches a certain level, you start comparing him with someone. I don’t think he should be compared to me. He should make his own name. He has the talent.

The Toronto Nationals skipper also found some flaws in Rishabh Pant's batting in the Delhi T20I match. "He is a bit not sure whether to hit the ball or rotate the strike. Last night he was batting run a ball and got out. The good thing to see was he was taking a bit of time. He is the kind of guy who can go after the bowling straightaway and who can also take time to go after the bowling too," said the 37-year-old.

According to Yuvraj, Pant needs to be played as much in the span of one year, as he felt disappointed seeing the wicket-keeper dropped in the recently concluded test series against South Africa.

"Him [Pant] not playing the Test series was not a great call, somebody who has scored two international 100s outside India and scored two 90s against West Indies....I don’t understand, his keeping could have been a concern but I think you got to groom your guys better."

“He is a good No 4, No 5. Obviously, people don’t realise that Rishabh was an opener. He always wanted to open the innings and he would go big, opening. He is not the guy who knows how to rotate strike and then go big. He is trying to do that. That’s why, you need to give him time. He is changing his game, we got to give him some time."

Yuvraj was also not happy the way Vijay Shankar has never been slected post the World Cup where he was injured and returned from the event mid-way.

In between, there was Vijay Shankar and now he has vanished. You play him and then remove him? How can you make players this way? You cannot produce players by giving them just three of four innings, you have to give somebody a longer run," said Yuvraj hitting at MSK Prasad & co.