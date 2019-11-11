When Rohit took a leaf from Kabir Khan's book and gave a Chak De style speech ahead of the third T20I

Shreyas Iyer released the secret behind India's victory against Bangladesh in the series-decider match against Bangladesh at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Sunday.

Iyer, who scored a quickfire 62 off 33 balls, opened up on Rohit Sharma's leadership that changed the player's mindset for the match. India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs with Deepak Chahar's top-class bowling spell of 6/7 helping the hosts to clinch the series 2-1.

"We were feeling the pressure. We know they are a good side and there is no team that you can underestimate in the shortest format. And in the previous two games, we saw that they played a mesmerising brand of cricket" said Iyer to the reporters.

We were going little lethargic at the start, but once they started going, Rohit recalled all players inside the circle, he gave us a pep talk and after that, all of us got determined to win the match," he added.

Iyer replicated Rohit Sharma's striking in the second T20I, as the Delhi Capitals skipper smacked three sixes against part-timer Afifi Hossain.

When Iyer was asked how his innings helped the team's run-rate climb up? the batsman replied, "The over in which I hit three sixes changed the momentum of the match."

"Otherwise, we would have got 150 and that would have been a really tough total to difficult on this wicket. Yeah, I would give my self a credit. It was important for one of the top three batters to stay at the crease till the 15th over," Iyer described the entire scenario in the press conference.