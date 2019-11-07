Welcome to Dinda Academy: Twitter trolls Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed got rigorously trolled by Twitterrati for his bowling spell against Bangladesh in the second T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association, Rajkot on Thursday.

Even before Khaleel could finish his four-over spell in the first innings, Netizens were right in the attack for the bowler who conceeded 37 runs from his three overs, this was the same amount of runs the bowler had given in the first T20I from his four overs.

Khaleel Ahmed also had a poor outing in the first T20I where he bowled the penultimate over where Bangladesh needed 22 runs off 12 balls. The first two balls went for two singles and Mushfiqur rahim smashed the left-arm pacer for four consecutive fours to bring down the requirement to 4 off the final over.

In today's game, Khaleel's first three deliveries were also sent to the boundary line by Bangladesh opener Mohammed Naim that took Khaleel's tally of giving seven fours in seven straight deliveries.

However Khaleel was lucky to get one wicket when he send all-rounder Afif Hossain back to the dugout in the 17th over. Khaleel used his slower cutter that was miscued by the southpaw only for the ball to reach the hands of skipper Rohit Sharma standing at extra cover. Khaleel eventually finished his miserable spell with figures of 4-0-44-1.

The netizens pounded some hilarious tweets for the bowler where many questioned over the 21-year-old's selection in the team. Also the trollers welcomed Khaleel into the Dinda Academy which is an imaginary Academy created by fans for the bowlers who get or have a bad spells in consecutive matches.

Let us look at the tweets by Social Media critics on Khaleel Ahmed