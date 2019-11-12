Virat Kohli plays gully cricket with kids

Indore: Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who is returning to International cricket after a much needed break, is rearing to go. Virat Kohli arrived with the team on Monday evening. On Wednesday morning, he headed to Bicholi Mardana area for shooting of an advertisement. While shooting for the ad, Kohli, clad in a checkered shirt and jeans, saw a few young kids playing cricket in a nearby ground.

Seeing the kids enjoy the game, the cricketer in Kohli came to fore. He took time from the shooting and rushed to the ground to join the kids who were surprised and shocked to find Indian skipper amidst them.

They took time to come out of the stupor and realize that it was not a dream but a reality. And, the game began. Soon the child in the Virat Kohli came out and he started indulging in childish banter with the kids.