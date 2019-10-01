Vijay Patil set to be new Mumbai Cricket Association chief

Mumbai: Businessman Vijay Patil, who filed his nomination on Tuesday, is all set to be elected president of the Mumbai Cricket Association unopposed.

Patil had last time unsuccessfully contested the polls losing to eventual president and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. However, Pawar later resigned citing the Lodha panel reforms.

It is understood that this time, however, Patil is set be elected unopposed with no candidate to contest him during the AGM. Patil is the trustee and President of DY Patil sports academy, which is situated in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

"It's truly a humbling experience. members across all (groups), various stakeholders, have supported my candidature, and I'm delighted to be a part of the association," Patil said after filing his nomination papers.

"I feel greatly humbled because of the confidence that everyone has shown in me. It places a lot of responsibility on my shoulders. I will make sure that I'll be able to contribute positively for the game.

One of the MCA ad-hoc managing Committee member told reporters here that there were 38 candidates for 14 posts and following the scrutiny of nomination, the valid list of candidates will be put up Tuesday evening.

He also said that there were candidates for the all the various positions barring that of the President.

Among the other members of the Bal Mahaddalkar panel, Amol Kale and Sanjay Naik filed their papers for the post of Vice President and Secretary respectively.

Current ad-hoc managing Committee member Shahalam Shaikh also filed his papers for the position of Joint Secretary from the Mahaddalkar Group. Iqbal Shaikh filed his papers from the Cricket for Change panel for Apex Council member and Treasurer.

The Cricket for Change is a rival panel which is pitted against Bal Mahaddalkar Group. Mayank Khanwala, Nadim Menon, Sangam Lad are the three other candidates of the United for Change Panel for various positions.

Current ad-hoc managing Committee member Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar has filed his papers for Apex Council member as independent. Meanwhile, former player Amit Dani, who is the cricket secretary of the MIG cricket club in suburban Bandra, is contesting to be elected in the Apex Council as an independent candidate.