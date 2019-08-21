Tim Southee to lead New Zealand in Sri Lanka T20Is

Wellington: Right-arm pacer Tim Southee will captain New Zealand in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting September 1 in Kandy. Regular skipper Kane Williamson and paceman Trent Boult will be returning home for a pre-planned rest following the current Test series, which Sri Lanka are currently leading 1-0.
The 14-man squad features three specialist spinners in Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle. "Kane and Trent played an enormous role in our recent World Cup campaign and with a big summer ahead, we see it as a good opportunity to give them a rest," said selector Gavin Larsen.
"The series in Sri Lanka will be a challenging one against a team who are tough to beat in their own conditions."
