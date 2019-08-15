Team India extend wishes on 73rd Independence Day

Port of Spain: The Indian cricket team, which is currently in West Indies, on Thursday extended wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

The BCCI on Twitter shared a video in which members of the team, including the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, coach Ravi Shastri can be seen extending their wishes.