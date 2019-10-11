South Africa try sledging

Pune: When it comes to sledging, it is Australians who come first, but for a change, South Africa’s seamer Kagiso Rabada was in the thick of action during the opening day of the second Test.

Rabada tried to test the nerves of Cheteshwara Pujara in the 15th over of the innings when Pujara punched the bowler to the fence and the next ball was beaten.

Rabada walked up to the batsmen and said a few words. “Yes, he did say but I don’t remember what he said, but I am sure he wanted to distract me which every bowler does around the world,”said Pujara about the sledging.

But Pujara just laughed over it and exchanged few words with his partner Agarwal at the other end to get over it. “In such cases we try to communicate with our partner not to get distracted by the bowlers comments and concentrate on our batting,”said Pujara.

Commenting about Agarwal innings, Pujara said, He is a good batsman and has scored many runs in First Class and there is nothing I can tell him, and at times when he is beaten off a good ball I go and tell him about the ball. Apart form this, there is nothing I can tell him as he was batting really well and I don’t think he needs to be told how to bat,” Pujara said.

Winning the toss and batting first has been the strategy of India when they are playing at home, and Pujara rightly pointed out that winning the toss and batting has been the plan always.

“We very well know that batting on the fourth inning is always difficult and that was the reason,”said Pujara about the batting first on a wicket which did have some grass on it.