Shikhar Dhawan under pressure, Rishab Pant, Shreyas Iyer gunning for No 4 spot as Virat Kohli & Co look to seal deal in final ODI

Port-of-Spain: Opener Shikhar Dhawan would be desperate for a big knock after four consecutive failures as India are eyeing another series victory, when they clash with the West Indies in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.

With scores of 1, 23, 3 in the Twenty series and single-digit score of 2 in the second ODI, Dhawan's comeback post injury has been far from ideal.

Troubled by in-coming deliveries, twice Dhawan lost his wicket to pacer Sheldon Cottrell. Since Dhawan is not part of the Test squad, the Delhi left-hander would like to finish the Caribbean assignment on a high.

There is another mini-battle brewing in the Indian batting line up for the number four slot with Shreyas Iyer putting tremendous pressure on Rishabh Pant.

Pant has enjoyed the backing of the team management, especially skipper Virat Kohli but his repeated failures and Iyer's 68-ball 71-run knock in the second ODI has made things different.

Pant's temperament is cause of concern as he threw away his wicket on numerous occasions. Any team would prefer a level-headed batsman for that crucial position and by his knock on Sunday, Iyer has made a strong case for himself.