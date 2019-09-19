SC to hear BCCI matter today, state bodies optimistic

New Delhi: In a positive development for the state associations of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Supreme Court will hear their pleas on Friday. A bench of Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice L.

Nageswara Rao will hear the matter and this comes as a ray of hope for the distressed state bodies who were being compelled to follow a deadline for elections despite the fact that crucial issues remained unaddressed. Speaking to IANS, a state association official said that this is an opportunity to inform the SC how their order is being ignored by the CoA.

"It is an opportunity for the associations to inform the court about the manner in which the orders of the Hon'ble Court are being ignored and misinterpreted to browbeat organisations and the dictatorial manner in which the present BCCI administration is operating," the official said.

-By Baidurjo Bhose