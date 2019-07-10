Sanjay Manjrekar is blocked

<p><strong>ONLINE REPORT: </strong>Former India batsman and cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has blocked former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter. The two former cricketers have been having an online verbal spat for some time now, ultimately resulting in the Indian commentator blocking his English counterpart on Twitter. The 'banter' had started when Manjrekar had called Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' player in an interview."</p><p>I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said. After Jadeja found a spot in the playing XI in India's semi-final match against New Zealand on Tuesday, Vaughan did not miss the opportunity and posted a series of tweets mentioning 'bits and pieces'."Bits & pieces time...!" he tweeted. In another tweet, he wrote, "Bloody hell Bits & Piece can spin it ....." Vaughan's tweets did not go well with Manjrekar who blocked him on Twitter.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>