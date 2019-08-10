Sakshi Singh Dhoni shares Mahendra Singh Dhoni's addition

Ranchi: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passion for bikes and cars is not a secret and while he is away in Kashmir serving with the Indian Army, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has shared a picture of a new addition in his garage. She took to Instagram to share the picture of the new car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!'

The car is reportedly priced between Rs 80-90 lakh in India. The former Indian cricket team captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.

Dhoni had taken a two-month break from cricket to serve his Territorial Army battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and is currently in Pulwama district along with other members of the regiment. There are still a lot of things about MSD which is hush-hush but his love for the bikes isn't one of them. Since the day he came into limelight, Dhoni has always been open about his craze for bikes. He was even seen riding a bike on the field with his mates after bagging the man of the match award. We all know the 38-year-old has a tremendous bike collection, but thanks to Sakshi Dhoni, his wife, we got to get a glimpse of it.

Dhoni has often posted picture cleaning and maintaining his bike of his own. This time Sakshi shared a picture of the Indian cricketer's garage. The Jharkhand cricketer had also posted a picture of his first bike, Rajdoot. From what we know, Dhoni got the bike for Rs 4,500. The Kawasaki Ninja H2R, Yamaha Thundercat, and Harley-Davidson Fat Boy are also on the list.

Who can forget the day when Dhoni had even asked for the bike from Zimbabwean police. MSD has been one of the most dependable and respected cricketer India has ever produced. Breaking several records and leading the Indian team to numerous world championships and accolades he became immensely popular among masses. But what made him popular and enviable among the bike lovers was his exotic and unique collection of superbikes. If that’s not enough, he also co-owns a FIM Supersport World Championship team by the name of Mahi Racing Team India. There are several rare examples housed in his garage which showcase his refined taste in motorcycling.

- Indo-Asain News Service