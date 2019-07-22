Rishabh Pant to carry on MS Dhoni's good work

Mumbai: It would be Rishabh Pant who would carry on the good work left behind by the legendary Dhoni. But, at the end of the day, it is left to the individual to take the call when to retire, said MSK Prasad while saying that Pant will be groomed to take charge behind the wickets, across all formats.

The skipper of two World Cups, Dhoni is yet to announce his call on his different role ahead, but it is for BCCI to look into the future course of Indian cricket and it will be the duty of the selectors.

"Retirement is purely individual (decision). A legendary cricketer like Dhoni, he knows when to retire. What is the future course of action, that is in the hands of the selection committee.

I don't think we need to discuss anything more on it. First of all, he is not available. Second, we have already started grooming youngsters," Prasad said while adding that it is left to Pant to get as many opportunities as he gets ready to fill in the big shoes of Dhoni in the coming days.

"He (Dhoni) is unavailable for the series. He has expressed his unavailability. Having said that we had a certain roadmap and plans till the World Cup.

Post World Cup, we have laid down a few more plans and we thought of giving as many opportunities as possible to Rishabh Pant and to see, he is groomed.

That is our plan right now and we did discuss this with him (Dhoni)," said Prasad, while stating that, Pant was the number one choice in Tests and now with uncertainty over Dhoni's future, he has become the preferred choice in all three formats.

There have been questions raised about the way Pant went about in his shot selection in crucial moments including in India's World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, but, Prasad said "He played well.

Especially in those conditions, he batted well," while praising the youngster for his 32-run knock against New Zealand after India lost their track in the ICC 2019 World Cup.

By Joe Williams