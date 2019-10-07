Revealed - This is how much Hardik Pandya's watch costs

The infamous Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya has again had hid fans talking about him at length.
The Indian recently underwent lower back surgery in London while he is out of the playing field for an indefinite time. On Saturday, Hardik posted a picture of him from the hospital bed to inform his fans of a successful surgery and also thanked his well-wishers.
It wasn’t long for his fans comment wishing for a speedy recovery.
Soon after the post, Hardik's fans noticed the shiny wrist-watch he is seen wearing in the picture. Some fans also went on and revealed watchs' brand and model.
Through a thorough discourse, it was decide that Pandya was wearing a luxury brand, Patek Philippe Nautilus. Through a thorough discourse, it was decided that Pandya was wearing a luxury brand, Patek Philippe Nautilus. Manufactured by the legendary Swiss luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe, the brand is considered as the highest amongst other watch brands.
The watch looks like to be the self-winding Rose Gold Nautilus (in 18K rose gold case) with a reference number 5980/1R and Caliber CH 28‑520 C. The watch also carries the chronograph and date complications.
The timepiece can cost up to several crores similar to other models by the brand. The model 5980 retails at a whopping price tag of $169,995 or Rs 1.2 crore and upwards. Due to its high demand in the watch community, this particular timepiece can go for as high as Rs 13 crore.
