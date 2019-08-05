Remove Sarfaraz as captain: Mickey Arthur to Pakistan Cricket Board

Lahore: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has recommended sacking of Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain of the team. According to a report in thenews.com.pk, Arthur has told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that leg spinner Shadab Khan should replace Sarfaraz as captain in the limited-overs format while Babar Azam should lead the side in the Test format.

Arthur, in a review meeting held on August 2 with the PCB cricket committee, has also sought his extension as head coach for two more years. Besides, he also proposed appointing a Pakistani national as his assistant coach. Ever since Pakistan's ouster from the World Cup in the group stage, many former cricketers have called for change in leadership for the Men in Green.

Ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes that Haris Sohail should lead Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is whereas Babar Azam should be handed over the captaincy in Test cricket. Akhtar had earlier lashed out at Sarfaraz following Pakistan's defeat to India in the round-robin stage of the World Cup and had termed the 32-year-old as a "brainless captain".