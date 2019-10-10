Rameez Raja trolled after asking for the translation of 'Yes'

It is fair to say that Sri Lanka has been the giant killers of the season. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 13 runs in the third T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday. Sri Lanka whitewashed the hosts in the three-match T20I series.
Having registered bowling figures of 4-0-21-3, Sri Lanka spinner Wanidu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for them. In three T20Is, Hasaranga dismissed eight batsmen at an average of 9.87, an economy rate of 6.58 and a strike rate of 9 to finish the series as its highest wicket-taker. As a result, the 22-year old cricketer was awarded the Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards.
During the presentation ceremony, Hasaranga was accompanied by Sri Lanka chief selector (as a translator). Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who was hosting the presentation ceremony, while talking to Hasaranga said that "Fantastic performance" and asked him that "is this the best you have ever bowled?". Hasaranga replied saying, "Yes", after which the translator was heard saying, "yes this is his best performance". Later Ramiz Raja was seen making a hilarious gesture, saying "yes, this was understood quiet nicely."
The video went viral on social media after which cricketer Ravi Ashwin including Twitteratis were left in a split. Here's how Twitteratis reacted:
