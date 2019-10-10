Rameez Raja trolled after asking for the translation of 'Yes'

It is fair to say that Sri Lanka has been the giant killers of the season. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 13 runs in the third T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday. Sri Lanka whitewashed the hosts in the three-match T20I series.

Having registered bowling figures of 4-0-21-3, Sri Lanka spinner Wanidu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for them. In three T20Is, Hasaranga dismissed eight batsmen at an average of 9.87, an economy rate of 6.58 and a strike rate of 9 to finish the series as its highest wicket-taker. As a result, the 22-year old cricketer was awarded the Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards.