New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 Final London weather report: Sunny spells anticipated on both days of weekend

The final of the Cricket World Cup has the host England playing against New Zealand. Both the countries have been at the last stage of the tournament in the past, but unfortunately, they have never got their hands on the trophy and have returned with disappointment and despair. Finally, one of them should deservedly do so on July 14 on the prestigious Lord's balcony.

The weather at Lord's Cricket Ground in London will be dry on Sunday with periods of sunshine after morning low cloud lifts. Crucially, no showers are expected despite the cloud early on. Maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius. According to AccuWeather, a high of 24 C (76 F) is expected on Saturday, followed by temperatures climbing to a near-seasonable level of 22 C (72 F) on Sunday. Sunny spells are anticipated both days of the weekend.

"Fans in open seating areas will want to make sure to have hats, sunglasses and sun cream," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger. An odd shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday afternoon, but any shower will be brief and light and not expected to impact play, AccuWeather said.

In the second semi-final match of the tournament on Thursday, Australia was defeated at the hands of England by 8 wickets. Earlier in the first semi-final, New Zealand won against India by 18 runs. Now, the final will be played between England and New Zealand. England had faced huge criticism over the years for not winning the Cricket World Cup as they claimed that the game was introduced by them. On the other hand, Kiwis will also search for their debut title when they lock horns with England in the finals.