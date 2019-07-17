New Zealand team's homecoming celebration on hold

Christchurch: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White on Tuesday said due to logistical complications it would not be feasible to have a homecoming celebration for the World Cup runners-up team.

White said the team appreciated the endeavours to arrange a function upon arrival. However, the players' different post-tournament arrangements have prevented them from being part of it.

"We've been in conversations with the Minister for Sport and Recreation and are mindful of the PM's enthusiasm for a welcome-home celebration," White said in a statement.