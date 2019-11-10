Neesham cries for ‘divine help’ after another super over loss

Auckland: After facing defeat in the super over in the final T20I of the five-match series against England on Sunday, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was seen asking the almighty if the script of England-New Zealand matches could be changed.
Neesham posted a picture of Kiwi team on Instagram in which the all-rounder can be seen looking at the almighty and captioned the post as: "Hey you up there, any chance you could change the script?" Earlier in the day, England defeated New Zealand in the final match of the five-match T20I series to win the series 3-2.
The match went into a super over as normal action concluded in a tie. This was the second super over between both the sides this year.
The final T20I between England and New Zealand was a curtailed affair as rain played spoilsport and as a result, the game was reduced to 11-overs per side.
New Zealand scored 146/5 in 11 overs and England registered the same score in the allotted overs.
Earlier, England and New Zealand played a super over in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup. The super over also ended up as a tie and England was announced as the winner on the basis of the boundary-countback rule.
Kiwis will now take on England in the two-match Test series and the first match will be played in Tauranga from November 21-25.
Brief scores
England 146 for 7 (Bairstow 47, Santner 2-20) tied with New Zealand 146 for 5 (Guptill 50, Munro 46)
Super Over England 17 beat New Zealand 8 for 1
