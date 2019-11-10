Neesham cries for ‘divine help’ after another super over loss

The match went into a super over as normal action concluded in a tie. This was the second super over between both the sides this year.

The final T20I between England and New Zealand was a curtailed affair as rain played spoilsport and as a result, the game was reduced to 11-overs per side.

New Zealand scored 146/5 in 11 overs and England registered the same score in the allotted overs.

Earlier, England and New Zealand played a super over in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup. The super over also ended up as a tie and England was announced as the winner on the basis of the boundary-countback rule.

Kiwis will now take on England in the two-match Test series and the first match will be played in Tauranga from November 21-25.