Meghalaya stun Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Mumbai: Dwaraka Ravi Teja smashed an unbeaten 45-ball 61 as Meghalaya stunned heavyweights Mumbai by six wickets in a Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 Group D clash here on Friday.

Electing to bat first, Mumbai rode on Jay Bista's 44 to post 157/6 in the allotted 20 overs. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav scored 28, while wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare hit 27. India batsman Shreyas Iyer flopped on the day as he could manage only 14.

For Meghalaya, medium pacers Abhay Negi and Swarajeet Das picked up two wickets each. Although Negi went for runs, the rest of the bowlers kept things in check after Bista and Tare shared a 73-run opening stand.

In reply, Meghalaya recovered after being reduced to 41/3 at one stage to launch a superb comeback, riding on Ravi Teja's unbeaten 61 and R Sanjay Yadav's 55 as the pair added 92 runs in quick time to tilt the tie in their favour. Meghalaya scored 161/4 and won with four balls and six wickets to spare.

For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets.