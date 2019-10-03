MCA election: Sanjay Naik set to be secretary, Amol Kale VP

Mumbai: Bal Mahaddalkar group's Sanjay Naik and Amol Kale are likely secretary and VP of the Mumbai Cricket Association which goes to polls here on Friday.

Vijay Patil, education baron, all set to be at the helm of MCA as the president. The cricket body put up the final list of the contesting candidates on its website on Thursday, a day ahead of the polls.

After that it became clear that there were only single applications for the post of secretary and vice president and that were of Naik and Kale and hence they are set to be elected unopposed.

There were 27 candidates in the fray for the Apex Council including former player Amit Dani. The voting will be held from 8-11 am on Friday and 39 international cricketers including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar are eligible to vote.

Final list of contesting candidates:

President: Vijay Patil

Vice President: Amol Kale

Secretary: Sanjay Naik

Joint Secretary: Sangam Lad and Shahalam Shaikh

Treasurer: Jagdish Achrekar and Mayank Khandwala.