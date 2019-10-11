King Kohli remains unbeaten at 254, India declare at 601/5 against South Africa

On Friday, Virat Kohli (254*) and Mayank Agarwal (108) helped India declare at a mammoth 601-5 on Day 2 in Pune. Virat Kohli added another feather to his already illustrious cap when he crossed 250, taking India to a mammoth plus 600-total.

At the time of publishing, he was batting on 254. He added another milestone as he scored a record seventh double hundred of his career during the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here.

Kohli, who didn't have any ton to his name this year, has now become the Indian batsman with most number of double tons to his name. The Indian skipper reached his seventh double century in his 81st Test and in the process surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag who both had scored six double hundreds in their stellar career.Australia legend Don Bradman tops the list of scoring most double hundreds (12), followed by Kumar Sangakkara (11), Brian Lara (9) and WR Hammond and Mahela Jayawardane who both scored seven 200s.

During the course of his inning, Kohli also went past Bradman to become the player with most 150+ scores as Test captain. While Bradman had achieved the feat eight times in his career, Kohli has now done it nine times so far.

Michael Clarke, Mahela Jayawardene, Brian Lara and Graeme Smith are all tied at the third spot as they all achieved the milestone seven times. Friday's ton also saw Kohli becoming the fourth fastest player to score 26 Test hundreds. He also equalled Ricky Ponting's record of scoring 19 Test hundreds as captain.

The 30-year-old is also the only Indian to smash 40 hundreds in international cricket as captain and is now just two tons away from surpassing Ponting's tally of 41 Test tons as captain with most hundreds in international cricket. He also surpassed Dilip Vengsarkar's tally of 6,868 runs to climb to the seventh position in the list of players with most runs for India in the longest format of the game.