Jofra Archer needs to be preserved: Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes England have got a great weapon in Jofra Archer but they need to preserve him and manage his workload in a way that the 24-year-old doesn't get injured very often.

Archer made his Test debut in the second match at Lord's which ended in a tense draw "Archer is an exciting talent. He is strong but I believe he is the perfect candidate for being injury prone. With his action and speed, I believe he can have back injuries, so he needs to be preserved," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

"My suggestion will be to play him in fewer matches, he should not bowl 27 overs in an innings. What he cannot do in 14 overs, he won't be able to do it 27 overs," he further said.