India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Live telecast and streaming, when and where to watch

After a rain-affected first One-Day International (ODI) between India and the West Indies, the two teams will be hoping that the rain stays away from the second ODI which is scheduled to be played at Port Of Spain in Trinidad on Sunday.

India has recalled Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer again and both the batsmen have been rewarded for their performances in India A where Pandey averages over 70 and Iyer averages under 50. Skipper Virat Kohli will be keen to become the leading run-getter in ODIs against the West Indies as he is 19 runs away. And if he scores 88 more runs, he will be the fastest to score 2000 runs against ODI opponent. With touching his 2000 mark, Kohli will leave behind his partner Rohit Sharma. In the bowling department, Navdeep Saini will make his debut in ODI series opener. The Karnal-born pacer was starred in India's four-wicket win over West Indies in the first T20 in Florida by picking up three wickets for 17 runs.

For India, it will be about starting afresh after a disappointing loss in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. The batting looks solid at the top with Shikhar Dhawan coming back to join Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will once again get to play freely at the no.3 position as he doesn't need to worry about building the innings as he had to during the showpiece event in England. The middle-order kind of picks itself as the team didn't get to bat in the opening game. So while Shreyas Iyer should get another go after having made the XI in the first game, Rishabh Pant definitely will be playing the role of the finisher unless there is a top-order collapse. Kedar Jadhav is also set to get a game over Manish Pandey as was the case in the opening tie.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami looked mighty impressive as he gave away just 5 runs in the three overs that he bowled. But with young Khaleel Ahmed taking some stick from Evin Lewis, going from 27 from his three overs, it could be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to give Navdeep Saini his ODI cap as he was pretty impressive in the T20I series. Kuldeep Yadav should once again get the nod over Yuzvendra Chahal as he picked the lone wicket to fall on the day in Guyana - Chris Gayle. He will be supported by Ravindra Jadeja as the left-arm spinner can also wield the willow at the bottom end of the innings. For West Indies, after the loss in the T20I series, it will all be about playing for pride as they are considered a better outfit in the limited-overs format. Also, with Gayle playing his last series for the Windies should add to the motivation factor for the hosts.

