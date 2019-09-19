India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli takes sensational catch to send Quinton de Kock packing; Watch video

On Wednesday, Indian captain Virat Kohli took a stunning catch to send back in-form South Africa captain Quinton de Kock to the pavilion in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Mohali. The left-handed batsman, after opening the innings for visitors, went on to score a half century, and was looking good in the middle.

The South African captain played a pull shot off Navdeep Saini's 141.2 kmph short of length delivery. The ball flew over the bowler's head but Kohli, stationed at mid-off, covered a lot of ground, stretched both his hands and completed a flawless catch with his left hand.