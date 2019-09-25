India vs South Africa Test: Will be back stronger, asserts Jasprit Bumrah

Umesh Yadav has replaced him in the Indian squad for the three matches. Bumrah is also likely to miss the upcoming T20 and Test assignment against Bangladesh scheduled for next month. Bumrah had been rested from the recently-concluded Twenty20 series against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The paceman, with a sling action, is feared for his immaculate line and length, particularly the perfectly-placed yorkers. In the Test series against the West Indies, which was his last assignment, Bumrah emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for India with 13 wickets in two Tests.

He became the fastest Indian pacer to take 50 wickets in Tests during the course of that assignment last month. He achieved the feat during the second Test against the Caribbean side in his 11th Test, surpassing Venkatesh Prasad and Mohammed Shami, who took 13 matches each to touch the mark.