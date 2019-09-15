India vs South Africa: Heavy downpour in Dharamsala ahead of first T20I

Dharamsala: A sharp spell of afternoon thundershowers lashed this Himachal hill city ahead of the first T20 International between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

As per weather forecast, scattered thundershowers are expected during the day. While the match starts at 7 pm, the HPCA Stadium is equipped with quality drainage facility and can prepare the ground for a full 40-over game even if the rain stops by 5 pm. The minimum is a five-over per side encounter for it to be official game.