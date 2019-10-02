Cricket

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India opt to bat against South Africa

By FPJ Web Desk

India will continue their World Test Championship campaign as they begin their home Test season against South Africa in the 3-match Test series, the first of which to begin on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam. Rohit Sharma will be opening for the first time and has an opportunity to revive his Test career.

So far, so good for India

South Africa have bowled well but the openers have got past that tricky stage

Philander vs Rohit

The bowler responds by bringing the keeper up to the stumps. Rohit replies with a cut past gully for a boundary

Steady beginnings..

Both openers have got off the mark with boundaries

India opt to bat!

Virat Kohli has won the toss and India opt to bat against South Africa in the first Test.

Wriddhiman Saha replaced Rishabh Pant!

Rishabh Pant has been left out of the series opener as India went with Wriddhiman Saha for the first Test against South Africa. Virat Kohli, while addressing the media ahead of the Vizag Test said that in his opinion Saha is the world's best wicketkeeper.

