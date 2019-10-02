India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India opt to bat against South Africa

So far, so good for India
South Africa have bowled well but the openers have got past that tricky stage
Philander vs Rohit
The bowler responds by bringing the keeper up to the stumps. Rohit replies with a cut past gully for a boundary
India opt to bat!
Virat Kohli has won the toss and India opt to bat against South Africa in the first Test.
Wriddhiman Saha replaced Rishabh Pant!
Rishabh Pant has been left out of the series opener as India went with Wriddhiman Saha for the first Test against South Africa. Virat Kohli, while addressing the media ahead of the Vizag Test said that in his opinion Saha is the world's best wicketkeeper.
