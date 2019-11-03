India vs Bangladesh T20I: Who to pick for your Dream 11 squad?

India will take on their Asian counterpart Bangladesh in the three- match T20I series that starts from November 3 onwards at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

India will be led by Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli has been rested by the board due to continuous playing since March. For Bangladesh it is a golden chance to unleash a victory from this tour as Bangladesh has never defeated India in eight T20I meetings.

The last time Bangladesh played India in India was in 2016 World T20 where they lost their grip in the game and ended up on the losing side by one run at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bangladesh will be without the services of their senior players as Shakib-Al Hasan just banned before the tour for unable to report the ACU for an approach made by an Indian bookie to him, and opening batsman Tamim Iqbal preferred to stay with his wife as they expect the birth of their second child.

It will be a test for Rohit & co as India also prepare their roadmap for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Prime bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are not included as the board wants to look at more bowling options with Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed getting handful of opportunities to prove their talent.

Where does the event take place?

The India vs Bangladesh first T20I match takes place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What are the timings of the match?

The first T20I match starts at 7:00 pm IST on Sunday, November 3.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match?

The India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary. To watch the match online you can tune into Hotstar.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar

Bangladesh Squad

Mahmudullah (Captain) Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun

Probable XI India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Probable XI Bangladesh

Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.

Ind vs Ban Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, , Manish Pandey, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hussain, Krunal Pandya

Note: There’s nothing to guarantee that our Dream XI will work. Please use your own discretion when picking your team.