India vs Bangladesh T20I: Rohit Sharma could overall this Virat Kohli record in T20Is today

Rohit Sharma is just seven runs behind his compatriot Virat Kohli from becoming the batsman with most T20 International runs in the first T20I match against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Rohit, 32, has amassed 2443 runs from his 98 T20I outings where he remains the only batsman to have scored four T20 International centuries. Kohli currently sit on the top of leading run-scorers list with 2450 runs from 67 innings at an average of 50.00.

Kohli has been rested by the board only for the T20I series, as he was continuously playing from March and in his absence Rohit takes on the captaincy band on virtue of being the Indian vice-captain in the white-ball cricket.

Earlier in February when India visited New Zealand, Rohit had leapfrogged Martin Guptill who was enjoying the position of leading T20I run-scorer for more than a year. Two months ago Virat surpassed Rohit to take the spot in the second T20I against South Africa at Mohali.

Apart from eyeing Virat Kohli's runs, the hitman will also go ahead former T20I skipper MS Dhoni's 98 matches cap as he will be donning the blue jersey for the 99th time.

The Mumbai Indians skipper has three matches in hand to extend his margin ahead of the Indian captain and regain his honour.