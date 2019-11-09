India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma set to join the super-elite club with Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi

India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to achieve another milestone in his cricketing career when he leads India against Bangladesh in the series-deciding T20I match at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Sunday.

Sharma's 43-ball 85 powered India to eight-wicket win and level the series 1-1 in the Rajkot T20I. Sharma had smacked Bangladesh bowlers a total of six sixes including three in a row against off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain.

Sharma took his tally to 398 International sixes after his exploits against the Bangla Tigers. Sharma has cleared the fence 232 times in One-Day cricket, slogged 115 T20I sixes and 51 in Test cricket.

The 32-year-old is now just two big hits away to be the first Indian player to strike 400 International sixes across all formats. Only West Indian Chris Gayle (534) and former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (476) have smashed more sixes than Sharma in the International circuit.

When Sharma was asked about his secret on hitting the big ones, the hitman had a sarcastic reply to it.

"You don’t need a huge body and muscles to hit big sixes. Even you (Chahal) can hit sixes. Power is not the only thing you need to hit sixes, you need timing as well. The ball should hit the middle of the bat and your head should be still. So, there are a number of things you need in order to hit a six," said the skipper to Chahal on his short-interview on Chahal TV.