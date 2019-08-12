India lead in ODI series 1-0

Port-of-Spain: Skipper Virat Kohli's incomparable batting form coupled with Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four-wicket haul scripted a dominant 59-run win for India in the rain-curtailed second ODI against the West Indies, continuing their unbeaten streak in the Caribbean. By virtue of the win on Sunday, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here. The first ODI between the two sides was washed out. The third and final ODI will be played here on Wednesday. India rode on Kohli's 120 off 125 balls and Shreyas Iyer's 71 to post a challenging 279 for seven after opting to bat.

West Indies were then set a revised target of 270 off 46 overs under D/L method after rain interrupted the proceedings for the second time. In pursuit, the hosts were on course at 148 for four before they lost their last six wickets for 62 runs to be bundled out for 210 in 42 overs. Bhuvneshwar (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Mohammed Shami (2/39) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/59) scalped two wickets apiece. Earlier, coming on to bat in the fourth ball of the innings, Kohli played aggressively as India posted 279 for 7. He hit 14 fours and one six during his elegant knock.

Besides Kohli, Iyer struck third half-century of his career off 68 balls and shared 125 runs with his skipper for the fourth wicket. West Indies started their chase on a cautious note with Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis (65) stitching 45 runs in 9.3 overs for the opening stand. Playing his 300th ODI, Gayle achieved a big milestone when he surpassed legendary Brian Lara to become the highest scorer for West Indies in ODI cricket. Needing seven runs to achieve the feat, Gayle reached the milestone with a single off Khaleel Ahmed in the ninth over.

- Press Trust of India