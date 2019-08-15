I didn't announce any retirement: Chris Gayle

Port-of-Spain: West Indies' third one-dayer against India here appeared to be the last international match for Chris Gayle but the 'Universe Boss' has suggested after the game that he has not yet retired.

The 39-year-old Gayle played the third ODI, which India won by six wickets under D/L method, on Wednesday with a special '301' jersey -- indicating the number of ODIs he has featured in throughout his career, a record for any cricketer from the West Indies.

The Jamaican, who made 72 off 41 balls, was applauded by the Indian players as he walked off after being dismissed in the 12th over of West Indies innings. He raised his bat, helmet perched on top of it, and the crowd continued to cheer, wondering if it was the last time they would see him bat.

But after the game, Gayle dismissed suggestions that this was his farewell game. "I didn't announce anything...any retirement," he said in a short video posted by Cricket West Indies, when asked whether he has retired from ODI cricket or not.