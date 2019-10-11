Humbled by your gesture: Hardik Pandya to Nita Ambani

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent a lower-back surgery, on Thursday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Nita Ambani.

Ambani is the owner of Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians (MI). Hardik, who plays for the MI, was humbled by Ambani's gesture when she met him.

The cricketer took to Twitter and posted a photo with a caption: "Thank you Bhabhi for coming to meet me here in London. Humbled by your gesture. Your wishes and encouraging words mean a lot to me. You have always been an inspiration."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that Pandya underwent the surgery in London. He went under the knife on Friday.

He had travelled to London on October 2 along with team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar. Pandya had complained of lower back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22.

"Hardik Pandya complained of lower back pain after India's final Paytm T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on 22nd September. The BCCI Medical Team consulted a panel of spine specialists in England and they recommended surgery for a long-term solution to this issue," the BCCI said in a statement.